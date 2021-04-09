BEECHMONT — Glendall Ray Hardison, 69, of Beechmont, was called by the Lord to his heavenly home Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 22, 1951, in Gallon, Ohio. Glendall was a kind, sweet, genuine and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He was a Pentecostal minister and loved the Lord with all of his heart. He was a member of Ark of Safety Church. He was a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Co. Glendall was a hardworking man. There was no man like Glendall Hardison. God broke the mold when He made him. He was so loved, and he will be remembered and cherished until the Lord takes us home to be with him.
He was preceded in death by his father, H.T. Hardison; mother Ruby Tinsley; stepfather John Tinsley; and mother-in-law Mossie Long.
He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Sharon Long Hardison; children Markus (Chasity) Hardison, Tomeca (Kevin) Brooks and Latasha (Leon) Bratcher; grandchildren Olivia (Lucas) Adams, Alan Ward, Levi and Will Brooks and Chloe and Keisha Bratcher; step-grandchildren Elizabeth (Jordan) Simms, Shania (Jose) Trochez, Raylee Arndell, Clarity Embry and Sofia and Starr Trochez; a great-grandchild expected in July, Eden Kayt Adams; a step-great-grandchild expected in June; and siblings Shirley LeGrand, Bobby (Gale) Hardison, Harold (Sue) Hardison and Brenda Vaught.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Rose Hill Cemetery with Bro. Floyd Steele officiating, assisted by Bro. Billy Evitts. Burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
