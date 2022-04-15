CENTRAL CITY — Glendel Charles Mencer, 88, of Central City, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9:50 p.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. He was a maintenance worker at Evansville State Hospital, and a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War.
Survivors: wife, Bonnie Wilson; children, Charles (Mary) Mencer, Sr., Annia (Ron) Harvey, Faye (Bob) Cockrell, Leonard (Tammy) Mencer, Sunnie Anita (Steve) O’Keffe, Teresa (Ralph) Hempen, Nellie DeArmond, Robin (Larry) Talley, and Catherine Mencer; sister, Freida Vaught; and step-children, Sheila Wilson, Anthony Wilson, and Michelle Murry.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
