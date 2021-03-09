GREENVILLE — Glendel Ray Sweeney, 72, of Greenville, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. at Creekwood Place in Russellville. He was a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel Martin Sweeney; sons, Randal Ray Sweeney and Colton Ray Sweeney; brother, Kerry (Eveline) Sweeney; sisters, Rita Yarbrough, Shirley Sweeney, Brenda (Mike) Rolley, Donna (Lee) Mefford, and Teressa (Greg) Mayes.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Joines Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
