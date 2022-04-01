BREMEN — Glendell Lee Smith, 82, of Bremen, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 8 a.m. at his home. Mr. Smith was born June 16, 1939, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired logger and a member of Neals Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dellard and Opal Smith, and siblings, Carlos, Doug, Irma, and Leonard.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Doss Smith; children, Timothy (Carly) Smith, Daniel (Laurie) Smith, Rebecca Dunaway, and David (Anica) Smith; grandchildren, Maxwell, Tara, Joshua, Emily, Carrie, Victoria, Alexandra, and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Brehanna, MaKayla, Taylor, Jaydyn, Talyon, Joselyn, Jeb, Michael, Atticus, and August; and several nieces and nephews
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen, with Bro. Joey Todd officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
