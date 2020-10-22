DUNMOR — Glendell Newman Stinson, 84, of Dunmor, passed away peacefully at his home at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Mr. Stinson was born Oct. 31, 1935, in Muhlenberg County to the late Roy Bennett Stinson and Nellie Ethel Clark Stinson. He was a retired coal miner and member of the UMWA.
He farmed his whole life and was a carpenter who could build anything he had a mind to do. He loved to garden and grow things; many years, his watermelons would be too big to pack from the field. He loved to hunt and fish and had a way with his bird dogs, cattle, donkeys, cats and dogs. He passed his love of animals to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Wanda Jones and Dorothy Stinson; and brothers Harold Stinson, William Stinson and Donald Stinson.
He is survived by his wife of 63 year, Mary Saddler Stinson; sons David (Debra) Stinson and Michael (Heather) Stinson; daughters Margaret (Danny) Garrett and Judy (William) Kelly; grandchildren Matthew (Danielle) Stinson, Heather Stinson, Chad Garrett, Tina (Kyle) Guffey, Samantha Thacker, Rachel Edwards, Hunter Stinson, Brooklyn Stinson, Lillian Harris and Lucas Stinson; great-grandchildren Mischa and Messiah Collins, Ben, Gracie and Hannah Guffey, Mathew, Hayden and Ethan Larson, Connor Thacker and Alek Edwards; sisters Ethel Sapp and Martha Heltsley; and brother Jim Stinson.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with the Rev. Brian Haire officiating. Burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
