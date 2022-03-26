UTICA — Glenn B. Tanner, 73, of Utica, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Glenn Bryant Tanner was born March 10, 1949, in Owensboro, to the late Leamon Arthur and Anna Jean Hibdon Tanner. Glenn was a retired carpenter and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed woodworking, painting, drawing, and gardening.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Tanner.
Survivors include a son, Nathan Tanner (Biz Bergin) of Rockport; a daughter, Rachel Tanner (Jeffrey Vineyard) of Owensboro; and three grandchildren, Akira Tanner, Oliver Tanner, and Jackson Shoemaker.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Glenn’s family.
The Glenn B. Tanner family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Wounded Warrior Project; P.O. Box 758516; Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
