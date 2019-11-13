HARDINSBURG -- Glenn Basham, 67, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence. He was a member of New Clover Creek Baptist Church and retired from National Southwire Aluminum.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Taul Basahm; son Adam Basham; and brother Donnie Basham.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at New Clover Creek Baptist Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: New Clover Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Expression of sympathy: New Clover Creek Baptist Church c/o Kyle Hopper, 4657 Highway 992, Hardinsburg, KY 40143.
