HAWESVILLE -- Glenn "Dexter" Marsch, 75, of Hawesville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Heartford House in Owensboro after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 14, 1944, in Hancock County to the late George D. and Georgia Pearl Holland Marsch.
Dexter married Lula M. Neff on June 25, 1966, at St. Mary of the Woods in McQuady. He was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church and retired as a maintenance mechanic at Domtar after 40 years of service. He was a member of USWA Local 1261. While working there, he made many lifelong friends who often credited him for his generosity and cleverness.
Dexter enjoyed working with his hands, farming and raising livestock. He shared his love of horses, mules and camping with his family and friends. He built his own wagon for his favorite mules, Molly and Polly, and enjoyed many rides through the countryside. He was a member of the Southern Indiana Draft and Mule Association. As a member, he sponsored annual fall rides on his farm.
Dexter shared 53 years of marriage with his best friend "Lou," and together, they made a life full of wonderful memories. Dexter's greatest joy was sharing childhood stories with his grandkids and being their hero, "Pops."
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Sarah Rose Hancock, Eva M. Howard, Katie Lou Marsch and Robert Marsch; and a granddaughter, Morgan H. Marsch.
Survivors include his wife, Lula Mae Neff Marsch; son Scott (Donna) Marsch; daughter Cathy (Wayne) Boswell; grandchildren Hannah Boswell, Leah Marsch, Andrew Boswell and Samuel Marsch; sisters Adrian Howard, Georgine (Clyde) Poole and Mary (John) Buck; brothers Gary Marsch and Dr. Walter (Brenda) Marsch; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Columba Catholic Church with Father Terry Devine officiating. Burial will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport, and from 9 a.m. until service time at St. Columba.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartford House or American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
