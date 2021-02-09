FORDSVILLE — Glenn Donnal “Don” Huff, 78, of Fordsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. He was born Aug. 5, 1942, to the late Ellis and Zoa DeWitt Huff. Don was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed serving as the song leader for many church services. He was in his element when he was outside mowing grass and working in his large garden that he loved to share with others. He found great joy joking around with people … he was a giver and a taker in that department.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennie (Jo) Huff; a sister, Ethel (Bill) Wilson; and brother, JD, who passed as an infant.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary; a son, Brian (Lori) Huff, of Fordsville; two daughters, Teresa (Robbie) Ball, of Fordsville, and Laura Huff, of Henderson; two grandchildren, Sammy and Sarah Huff, of Fordsville; a brother, Ivan (Patsy) Huff, of Paintsville; two sisters, Evelyn Huff, of Fordsville, and Ellen Huff, of Hawesville; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
There will be no services. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
