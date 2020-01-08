Glenn I. Coomes, 81, of Whitesville died on Jan. 6, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 21, 1938, to the late Marion and Mary Lucy Howard Coomes. Glenn loved spending time with his family, UK and NBA basketball, and was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Parish.
In addition to his parents, Glenn is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Helen Rearden Coomes and a brother, Kenny Coomes.
Glenn is survived by his children, Pam (Rob) Booker, Lisa (Dwayne) Roberts, Sheila (Wendell) Ward, Brian Coomes and Bruce (Dana) Coomes; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and his siblings, Roger (Barbara) Coomes, Frieda Moseley, Lowell (Laquita) Coomes and Steve (Diane) Coomes, all of Owensboro, and Janice Millay of Tucson, Arizona.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at St Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 2 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for their outstanding and compassionate care.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented