Glenn J. Young “Bird Dog,” 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on June 12, 1947, to the late John Jacob and Elnora Smith Young. Glenn was retired from Green River Steel Mill, where he worked for 31 years, and was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church for 47 years. Glenn loved his neighborhood friends and appreciated their helping hands. He was a hard worker who took pride in maintaining his vehicles and meticulously caring for his yard. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, was friendly to everyone, and he never met a stranger.
Along with his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, John Michael “Pup” Young.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joyce Gilles Young; his three daughters, Karen (Darin) Estes and Sharon (Brandon) Reisz; his three grandchildren, Natalie Marie Estes, Isabelle Reisz and Zander Reisz; his mother-in-law, Clara Gilles; one aunt; several in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Alison and Amy from Hospice of Western Kentucky who lovingly cared for Glenn in his final days. The acts of compassion from many friends and family have been greatly appreciated.
Services will be noon Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church with Father Mark Buckner and Father Suneesh Mathew officiating. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42303.
All who wish to honor Glenn at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
