HOPKINSVILLE — Glenn L. Chilton, 62, of Hopkinsville, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at Caldwell County Medical Center of natural causes. Mr. Chilton was born November 8, 1959, in Hopkinsville, the son of Mary Hampton Chilton Boyd Reed of Hopkinsville and the late Teddy Chilton. He was a welder and in the shipping and receiving department for TRANE. He served in the United States Marines. He was a member of Hebrem Methodist Church, a member of the Train Club, and a member of the Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club. Allis Chalmers Tractors were his favorite.
In addition to his mother, Mary Reed of Hopkinsville, survivors include his wife, Martha Bennett Chilton of Hopkinsville; his brother, Ricky Hampton and his wife, Donna, of Lexington; his dog, Sam; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephew, and great-great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Woodward Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Williams officiating and a burial to follow in Woodward Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
