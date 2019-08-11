Glenn M. Young II, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at his home. He was born March 6, 1936, in Louisville to the late Glenn Maurice and Emily Jane Renfrow Young. He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1954, received his bachelor's degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and masters and Rank 1 in education from Western Kentucky University.
Glenn retired from the Daviess County Public School System in 1993 after 35 years of service. He was the principal of Tamarack Elementary School for 20 years and then assistant superintendent of personnel. Glenn loved being principal at Tamarack where he started the tradition of the Tamarack Carnival. He returned to it every year to enjoy and see old friends.
Glenn became the public address announcer for KWC basketball in 1954 when he was a freshman, getting that job because he talked too much in health class. He called the basketball games for 58 years, was assistant athletic director for 19 years, announced the football games for 29 years and was inducted into Kentucky Wesleyan's Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2012, at age 76, Glenn retired from KWC.
Glenn served in the Army Reserves for more than 20 years and retired as a captain.
Glenn was fascinated with trains and airplanes and had both his private and commercial pilots license. At one time he worked at the airport on the weekends and later served on the airport board of directors. Another favorite hobby was attending his "Wednesday Night Financial Club" meetings which he had done regularly for nearly 40 years. In recent years he enjoyed volunteering for Hospice of Western Kentucky and he loved spending time with his four great-granddaughters, who all adored their Papa.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Linda Howard Young; a daughter, Janie Mahoney (James Williamson) of Utica; a son, Glenn M. Young III "Mark" (J.P. Sligh) of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Stephen Mahoney, Sally Miller (Shawn) and J.D. Williamson; and four great-granddaughters, Maddie Roberts, Charlie Miller, Gracie Miller and Michaela Miller.
Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
