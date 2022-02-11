Glenn Martin Boyd, Jr., 62, of Owensboro, passed away on February 7, 2022, at his home. He was born April 5, 1959, in Landstuhl, Germany to the late Glenn M. Boyd, Sr. and Dorothy Livers Boyd. Glenn was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Glenda Hensley, Gayla Arendt, and Jimmy Boyd.
He is survived by a brother, Richard Boyd of Lawrence, Kansas; sister, Dianna McKinney of Mayflower, Arkansas; and two nephews, Norman Wright II and David
Wayne Pagan.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Rosehill Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
