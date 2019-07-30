BEAVER DAM -- The Rev. Glenn Southard, 85, of Beaver Dam went to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 5, 1933, in McHenry to the late Robert Southard and Irene Baize Southard. The Rev. Southard retired after 33 years from Young Manufacturing. He shared his love of the Lord with others as a minister for 57 years most recently as a member of Slaty Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting with his bird dogs, fishing and spending time with his family and his grand fur babies.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Angelia Southard and one sister, Linda House.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Joyce Allen Southard of Beaver Dam; one son, Samuel (Amy) Southard of Beaver Dam; one daughter, Karen "Nessie" (Kelly) Givens of Morgantown; two granddaughters, Brooke Southard (Nathan) Denney and Kenya Givens (Micah) Embry and one brother, Joe (Myrna) Southard of McHenry.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Gary Dale Lacefield, Dr. Glenn Armstrong, Bro. Wendell Sandefur and Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the Rev. Southard's family from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be left for the family of the Rev. Glenn Southard's family by visiting his memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented