Glenn Steve Holder Jr., 56, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Heartford House. Born Feb. 28th, 1965, in Hopkinsville to Glenn Holder, Sr. and Patricia Adkins, he was a retired teacher having taught in Tallahassee, Florida.
Steve was preceded in death by his father Glenn Holder, Sr.
Steve leaves behind his mother Patricia Adkins; siblings, Patrick Holder, Kim Cannon, Lori Sexton, Eric Adkins and Wendi Adkins; his animals, Dozer and Peaches; and his best friend, Robert Rhinerson who was like a big brother to him.
No Services will be held. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
