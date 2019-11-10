HARTFORD - Glenna G. Galloway Atherton, 94, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her home. She was born on Feb. 5, 1925, in McLean County to the late Rufus and Josie Ambrose Galloway.
Glenna retired from General Electric after 40 years of service. She was a member of Hall Street Baptist Church but attended Barnett's Creek Baptist Church after moving to the country.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers; one sister; her son-in-law, Jim Hoover; and the father of her children, William C. Atherton.
Glenna is survived by one son, Gary (Sherry) Atherton, of Dixon; two daughters, Faye Hoover, of Hartford, and Barbara (Danny) Hester, of Utica; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Mildred Atherton.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home with Brother Tony Shouse Officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 88 Mt. Carmel Church Road, Utica, KY 42376, or Gideons International. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Miller Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Atherton. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Glenna G. Galloway Atherton at www.millerschapmire.com.
