HAWESVILLE — “…. a woman that feareth the Lord,
She shall be praised.” (Prov. 31:30)
Glenna Mae (Taylor) Garrett, 86, crossed safely over from her home in Hawesville to the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Pastor Lewis C. Garrett. Glenna lived faithfully by his side as he founded the Freewill Baptist Church in Cannelton, Indiana, and served there for over 50 years.
Glenna spent her life helping others; her family and friends were of utmost importance to her. Old-fashioned Southern gospel music was her passion, and she delighted in singing “the shape notes” and playing the piano at her church. She was an excellent homemaker, seamstress, cook, and gardener. She will be sorely missed.
Glenna is survived by a son, Kendall Garrett (Connie), of Hawesville and a daughter, Bonita Epley (Steve), of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jessie Burdett, of Lake Placid, Florida.
Other than her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ellen (Ward) Taylor.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. CST Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Freewill Baptist Church in Cannelton, Indiana. Burial will follow in New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel is handling Mrs. Garrett’s arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Freewill Baptist Church, Cannelton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Commented