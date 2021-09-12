Glenna Rhea Hardin Crabtree, 82, of Owensboro, was given her wings to go home to our heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. She was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Chester “Buck” Hardin and Louise Hardin. Glenna retired from General Electric and Daviess County Public Schools. She was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church and the FOE #1468. She loved spending time with family and friends, gardening, playing golf and puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Richard Ray Crabtree, on Sept. 26, 2002; and her daughter, Charlotte Crabtree Farley, on Sept. 10, 2001.
She is survived by two daughters, Gail Crabtree Carlisle and Robin Crabtree, both of Owensboro; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five siblings, James Hardin, Lyndell Hardin, Eddie Hardin, Ann Herrell and Donna Hardin; and her life companion, Mike Mulligan.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with an Eagle service at 6 p.m. and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented