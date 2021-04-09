Glenola Jewell Boyle, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Nazareth Home-Clifton Campus in Louisville. Glenola Ray Jewell was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Inkster, Michigan, to the late Henry Franklin and Vera Leta Sandefur Jewell and was married to Durwood Coleman Boyle on April 27, 1946. She retired from General Electric, was a former member and Sunday school teacher of Curdsville Baptist Church, a current member of Sorgho Baptist and a member of the McLean County Homemakers. Glenola received several blue ribbons as a quilt-maker and an artist, and she took great pride in being an excellent cook for all of her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Durwood Boyle.
Survivors include a son, Dale Boyle (Geralyn) of Whitesville; daughter Sherri Hendrix (Earl) of Louisville; granddaughters Lori Stewart (Jeff), Jenifer Dickey (Brett), Cristin Wetherbee (Jon) and Catie Tupy (Mike); great-grandchildren Madison Stewart, Ethan Stewart, Connor Wetherbee, Abigail Wetherbee and Levi Wetherbee; and brother Gary Jewell of Denver.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. James Wedding and Larry Birkhead officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Glenola’s family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Glenola’s services will be streamed live at 3 p.m. Sunday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Glenola’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Glenola Jewell Boyle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Rager, 10685 Posseum Trot Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Glenola at muster
Commented