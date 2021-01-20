LEWISPORT — Gloria Ann Horton Baker, 81, of Lewisport, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Heartford House. Ann was born in Harlan on April 20, 1939, to the late Reece and Bertha Frasure Horton. She was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and served her church as treasurer, pianist and Sunday school teacher. Ann was a retired bank teller, working at Hancock Bank, South Central Bank and Independence Bank.
She was a 1957 graduate of Daviess County High School and earned an associate degree from Western Kentucky University. Ann was a past president and member of the Women’s Club and was a former chairwoman of the Hancock County Democratic Party. She enjoyed her flower garden, watching UK basketball with her friends and decorating for the holidays and music.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Gerald Baker; and brothers Carroll, Ben, Chester, Walter, Buster, Charles and Wayland Horton.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Diane (Ron) Critcheloe and Donna Flener; grandchildren Cody Critcheloe, Seth (Alison) Flener and Kalyn (Arthur) Fisher; great-grandchildren Declan and Adaline Fisher; brother Doug (Ruth) Horton; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 967 S. Chestnut Grove Road, Lewisport, KY 42351. Burial will follow in Lewisport Cemetery. Ann’s family will be greeting guests from noon until the service Saturday at the church.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport has been entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s honor to Heartland Villa Activity Fund, Heartford House Landscaping Fund or Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.
