Gloria D. Fulkerson, 77, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Gloria Dean Wilson was born November 28, 1944 in Owensboro, Kentucky. She was a certified nurse’s aide at the former Leisure Years Nursing Home in Owensboro and a member of New Life Baptist Church in Owensboro. Gloria loved listening to Elvis, enjoyed both working crossword puzzles and caring for her dog, “Buddy.”
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Calahan (Cindy) of Rockport, Indiana and Vince Crain (Angela) of Sebree; a daughter, Gail Plant of Rome, Georgia; 6 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn “Sunshine” Bosworth of Calhoun.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Paul Winkler officiating. Friends may visit with Gloria’s family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
