BRIGHTON, Tenn. — Gloria Dean Jett, 89, of Brighton, Tennessee, formerly of Lewisport, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Tennessee. She was sad to leave her family but looked forward to holding her friend Jesus’ hand and reuniting with loved ones she had long missed.
Gloria was born July 3, 1932, in Semiway to the late Elzie and Thelma (Shelton) Stringer and was a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church in Millington, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raphael Jett; daughter Paula White of Lewisport, KY; brothers Chester and James; and sisters Dorothy Hill and Edith Rich.
She leaves behind a legacy of love, caring and good humor that will live on in those who survive her. Those whose hearts are saddened by her passing include her husband, Barton Simmons; sons Steven (Kathleen) Jett of Memphis, Tennessee, and Kenneth Jett of Gainesville, Florida; daughter Mary (Tim) Burk of Hawesville; son-in-law Roy White; sister-in-law Ida Stringer; grandchildren Erin Beth (Jake) Hardy, John Ryan White, Christopher (Bobbi) Scott, Laura Elder, Rachel (Matthew) Ware, Bryce (Isabelle) Jett, Daniel (Sarah) White, Sarah (Kadin) Rasor, Patrick Burk, Joseph Burk and Lauren Burk; 19 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held courtesy of Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of West Tennessee or another non-profit charitable organization.
Online condolences may be left for Gloria at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented