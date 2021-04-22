LEWISPORT — Gloria Elaine Warner, 72, of Lewisport, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 26, 1949, in Thayer, West Virginia, to the late George and Lillian Bowlds Richmond. Gloria was an LPN and retired from Wendall Foster Center.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dale Richmond, William C. Richmond, Sharon Heathcock and Deana Bundalo.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard W. Warner Sr.; children Regina (Russell) Ralph, Kara (Shane) Eckles, Richard W. (Donna) Warner Jr. and Debbie Beavin; grandchildren Brandon (Sarah) Abell, Ashley (Matt) Hodskins, Seth (Devonna) Abell, Brittani (Richard) Haney, R.W. Warner III, Aiden Embry, Eli Embry, Jake Eckles, Jared Eckles, Bridgett Eckles, Shauna Thomas and Derek Ralph; 18 great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Eaves; sisters-in-law Susie (Robert) Craft, Judy Stewart and Patricia Stiltner; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial following in Serenity Hills. Gloria’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
