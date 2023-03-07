HAWESVILLE — Gloria J. Tongate, 75, of Hawesville, passed away Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Locust Hill Aug. 8, 1947, to the late Jesse and Mary Agnes Robinson Simpson. Gloria was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family and was an avid fan of U.K. basketball and football and Elvis.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephan Craig Simpson; brothers, Gary Dale, James Cleveland, Richard Allen, Donnie Ray, and Joseph Marian Simpson; and stepdaughter, Melissa Brink.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Danny Tongate; children, Jamie Russelburg, Rhonda (Mark) Garvin, Jeremy (Karissa) Russelburg, and Tyler (Lyndsie) Russelburg; stepdaughter, Ashley Tongate; grandchildren, Whitney Brooke (Tyson Murray) Garvin, Jaymeson McKay (Melissa) Garvin, Corey James Russelburg, Cecilia Ann Russelburg, Corbin Paige Russelburg, Hunter James Russelburg, Grayson BrantLee Keller, Kaylin Melissa Tongate, and Madison Joalee Brink; great-grandsons, Tucker McKay Garvin, Owen Jaymeson Garvin, and Landon Trygve Garvin; siblings, Debra Kay Simpson, Vicky Lynn Morris, Sylvia Sue Simpson, Robert Keith Simpson, Howard Dean (Shannon) Simpson, and Kevin (Marcie) Simpson; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with burial following in Serenity Hills. Gloria’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented