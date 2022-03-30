Gloria Jean Grimsley, 65, passed away suddenly March 23, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Allen Crabtree, and her parents, Johnny and Lattie Grimsley.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Toby) May; brother, Roger (Jeannie) Grimsley; grandchildren, Cayden and Cailey May; and other family and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place at noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro.
In lieu of flowers, loved ones are invited to donate to nationalcasagal.org or cincinnatichildrens.org.
