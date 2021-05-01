Gloria Jean “Jeannie” Dant, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Quantico, Virginia, to the late Edwin and Elsie Spindle Askew. She loved spending time with her family and cherished time with her dearest friends in the Beta Sigma Phi Laureate Chapter Sorority. She enjoyed ballroom dancing with Tommy and creating beautiful floral arrangements. She never met a stranger and had a smile and kindness to share with everyone. Jeannie had many special friends and fond memories in Swansboro, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Hill and Velma Pierce; brother Henry Patton; and grandson Shay Crabtree.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Thomas Dant; children Troy Crabtree and Bryan Crabtree; stepchildren Tina Stallings (Robert), Lori Edwards (Jimmy Christie), Terri Lovelace (Ray) and Crystal Antipova (Mikhail); grandchildren Dylan Crabtree, Alexis Mitchell, Truth, Jordon and Jaxon Crabtree, Brandon Peay, Theron Peay, Tyler Edwards, Jesse Davis, Jared Davis, Britten Lovelace, Kyle Lovelace, Helena Antipova and Dalton Everett; great-grandchildren Zander Crabtree, Bentley Mitchell, Elijah Crabtree, Michael Payne and Olivia Neal; siblings Betty Jones, Bobby Askew, Dennis Askew, Joni Geiry, Joe Askew, Jenny Scarono, Don Askew and Donna Askew; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation is restricted to family and close friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday with a short service to follow at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Puzzle Pieces, 2401 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented