HARDINSBURG — Gloria Jean Newman, 84, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and member of Valley View Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Donald R. Newman; daughters Charlene Delegato, Norma Jean Fentress and Jennifer Whitaker; and sister Ann Mullins.
Memorial service will be at a later date at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Kosair Charities.
Commented