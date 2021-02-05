Gloria June Yeiser, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at home. She was born April 28, 1935, in Muhlenburg County to the late Alvin and Flossie Rickard Chandler. Gloria was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling. She and her husband would travel throughout the U.S. and spend winter months in Florida. She loved spending time with her family and passed time with reading.
She was preceded in death by her stepson, Stanley Yeiser III; son-in-law, Dr. J. Michael Kavolus; brother John Chandler; and sister Darlene White.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 40 years, Stanley Yeiser Jr.; daughters Sheila Burley (Terry) and Nancy Kavolus; grandchildren Steven Englehardt Jr. and Robert Englehardt (Sara); step-grandchild Barry Yeiser (Summer), Emily Grant (Chad) and Amy Phillips (Max); six great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; one niece; and several nephews.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
Those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented