LEWISPORT — Gloria Little Luttrell, 74, of Lewisport, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in her home surrounded by family.
She was born Oct. 28, 1948, in Greenville, North Carolina to the late Julius T. and LaRue Little.
Gloria was a long-time member of Yelvington Baptist Church and she served as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and treasurer.
Gloria spent her time reading, cooking, crocheting, spending time with family, playing games, and spoiling her grandchildren.
She was a teacher for the Hancock County School system and then worked for Modern Employee Credit Union.
Gloria leaves behind many to cherish her precious memory including her loving husband of 53 years, Louis V. Luttrell; daughters, Natalie Luttrell and Amanda (Josh) Lytle, both of Lewisport; grandsons, Jonathan and Isaac, and the twinkle of her eye, Judge Louis Lytle; sisters, Judith Schroeder of Sarasota, Florida and Susan Little of Greenville, North Carolina; special nephew, Jason Little; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Yelvington Baptist Church, 9424 State Route 662, Maceo, KY 42355. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care has been entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
