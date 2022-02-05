Gloria Mae Noe, 80, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Ohio County.

Survivors: one son, Raymond Noe; four daughters, Rose (Donald) Heflin, Franny Miller, Leeno (John) Wilson, and Patricia Turner; two brothers; and five sisters.

A private burial will be held in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. William L Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

