Gloria Mae Noe, 80, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Ohio County.
Survivors: one son, Raymond Noe; four daughters, Rose (Donald) Heflin, Franny Miller, Leeno (John) Wilson, and Patricia Turner; two brothers; and five sisters.
A private burial will be held in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. William L Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Gloria Mae Noe by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
