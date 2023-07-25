BEAVER DAM — Gloria Pearl Richardson Burrell, 78, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home. Gloria was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Danny Burrell, and children, Mark Stratton, Patricia Ann (Hubert Earl) Burden, Deborah (Andy) Jones, Beth (Jeremy) Burden, John Richardson, and Anita Hicks.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Gloria Pearl Richardson Burrell by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented