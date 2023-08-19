Gloria Smith, 97, of Philpot, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Heartford House under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Washington State, Oct. 6, 1925, and raised in California, she was the daughter of the late James Ellard and Gertrude Hill Ellard. True to her family, Gloria spent her time raising her children at home and making sure her day-to-day activities were taken care of. Outside of the home, Gloria spent her time as the PTA President and playing golf with the Lady Duffers of DeBell Golf Course in Burbank, California. After moving to Owensboro in 2005 with her family, Gloria became a proud and loving member of Restoration Church.
Gloria was born into show business life. Her father, James “Jimmy”, was a Vaudevillian Big Band leader and was fairly well-known in his day. Gloria soon followed in her father’s footsteps in the performing lifestyle and skated with the Ice Capades during her time at San Jose State University. Gloria was selfless. She devoted her time to her family and friends. She was always up for an adventure, and she loved to travel but wasn’t able to do much near the end of her journey.
Gloria is survived by her children, Spencer (Lindsey) Smith and Brian (Janice) Smith; grandchildren, Nicholas, Jenelle, Brianne (William Kilmartin), and Amy; and great-grandchildren, Tanner Lee, Jasmyne Failds, and Jordan Smith.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with a sharing of memories following at 7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
