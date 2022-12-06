ENNIS — Glynda Young Turner, 80, of Ennis, passed peacefully Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, in Owensboro. She grew up at her late parents’ (Lee and Oma McClearn) general store in Ennis (Muhlenberg County) with her father, Lee McClearn, being the Postmaster. She graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1960 at Drakesboro Consolidated School. As part of a church trip to Europe in 1968, she visited several countries including Italy, France, England, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. She worked as a secretary at TVA, as a secretary of Turner Flying Service, and earned her b.s. of business with honors at Western Kentucky University in 1975.
She continued with graduate-level studies at WKU and was awarded a seat to study at the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. As part of this honors program, she and her classmates dined with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. She completed her education with a doctorate degree in theology. She enjoyed reading, remembering family stories, and spending time with friends. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church in Owensboro.
Glynda is survived by her brother, Robert “Bob” McClearn, and his wife, Sue; Glynda’s children, C.J. Turner and Malissa Sullivan; grandchildren; nieces; and other extended family members.
Services are private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
