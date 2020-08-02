CENTRAL CITY — Glyndell Dale “Sam” Harris, 83, of Central City, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born March 8, 1937, in Bremen, the son of B. G. Harris and Ruby Lee Felty Harris. He was in the Air Force from 1955 until 1959, serving in Africa. He was a member of Carter Creek Baptist Church and was a Mason. He was a superintendent at Sugar Creek Coal Mines and Toptiki and was the general mine foreman at Martiki Coal in Martin County. He was an underground miner at River Queen Coal for 13 years and helped build the largest shovel in the world at Peabody Coal Company. He retired from Andalex Coal Company as a pit boss.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dennis Harris, in 1992; a brother, Jimmy Harris; and a sister, Martha Schmidt.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by the Rev. Butch Day and assisted by the Rev. Michael Rust. Burial will follow in Carter Creek Cemetery in Greenville.
In compliance with public safety directives, capacity for both funeral service and visitation will be limited in accordance with state guidelines, and masks must be worn by all attending.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Faye Rust Harris of Central City; two daughters, Beverly (Phillip) Scarberry of Paintsville and Karen (Paul) Whitmer of Drakesboro; three grandsons, Jeffery (Nicole) Scarberry of Paintsville, Justin (Brittany) Mathis of Central City and Brennan Mathis of Central City; one granddaughter, Devon (Jesse) Drake of Lake Malone; and seven great-grandchildren, Lexie Scarberry, Chloe Scarberry, Charlee Crutcher, Malachi Mathis, Kaden Mathis, Paisley Drake and Tinslee Drake.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneral
