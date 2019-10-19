Golden Willie Acton Sr., 90, of Pleasant Ridge, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at the Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab Facility. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helene Stevson Acton; daughters Marcia and Pamela J. Acton; parents Levi and Cecil Collins Acton; four brothers; and five sisters. Golden was a member of the Pleasant Point Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
Golden leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Darrell G. (Debbie) Stevenson, Roger (Vicky), Michael, Timothy, Jeffrey (Susan) and Golden Acton Jr.; daughters Lourese "Rese" (Oscar) James and Evelyn Dean; brother Wesley Acton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Pleasant Point Baptist Church. Memories and condolences for the family of Golden Acton may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
