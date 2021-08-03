LEWISPORT — Goldie A. Smith, 88, of Lewisport, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1933, in New Richmond, Ohio, to the late Arnold J. and Ethel Marie Blackburn Gerling. Goldie was a member of Tell Street Baptist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, reading, watching Family Feud and spending time with her dogs and cats.
Goldie was preceded in death by her parents; a son, William Dean Smith; and a sister, Patsy Hafer.
Goldie is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Harold Smith; children; Jennifer (Glenn) Reimel, Harold R. (Pat) Smith, Donna (Marvin) Suiter and Bethemy (Lanch) Adams;great grandson, Joey (Christy) Galmiche, who was raised by Goldie and Harold; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial in Murray City Cemetery at a later date. Goldie’s family will be greeting friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until service time.
