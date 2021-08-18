Gordon W. Westerfield, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19. He was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Ohio County to the late Allie and Katie Westerfield. He worked for Colonial Bakery, before working at National Southwire Aluminum, where he retired. After his retirement, he served as a security guard for Texas Gas. Gordon was a proud World War II veteran, who served his country in the Army. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed horseracing and playing Blackjack. Gordon was kind, hardworking and loved all dogs.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Rachel Westerfield; his brother, Ozwald Westerfield; his sister, Marilyn Farmer; his daughter-in-law, Becky Westerfield; his son-in-law, Curtis Johnson Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Charlie Kroekel.
Gordon is survived by his six children, Pat Johnson, Kenneth Westerfield and his wife, Nita, Glenn Westerfield, Bev Enders and her husband, Dave, Jerry Westerfield and his wife, Joy, and Scott Westerfield and his wife, Danielle; his grandchildren, Dr. Michael Cox (Kimberly), Christina Muffett (Jason), Mason Westerfield (Rebecca), Keni Lyn Umstead (Andy), Ashley Rickard (Jackson), Derrick Fallaway, Baylee Long, Logan Westerfield (Ashley), Courtney Westerfield (Nick), Collin Westerfield (Christina), Colby Westerfield (Samantha) and Katarina Barnwell; his great-grandchildren, Trevor Muffett (Jessica), Sarah Bellamy (Brian), Cameron Catania (Cheyenne), Shelby Catania, Grant Westerfield, Silas Umstead, Cailyn Westerfield, Molly Umstead, Addison Fallaway, Lyla Rose Rickard, Macy Umstead, Violet Rae Rickard and Olivia Pearl Rickard; his great-great grandchildren, Elliot Hendricks, Paisley Muffett, Cooper Muffett, Oliver Muffett, Everlee Bellamy, Keegan Sloan and Elizabeth Sloan; his sister-in-law, Trudy Kroekel; his brother-in-law, Leonard Farmer; and several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Mr. Westerfield will be laid to rest in Rosehill Cemetery. Services are private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 KY Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Gordon Westerfield may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
