HARTFORD — Grace A. Tinsley Minor, 94, of Hartford, passed away early Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford Rehab and Wellness Center. She was born on Sept. 24, 1925, in No Creek Community of Ohio County to the late La Vega and Eva May Ragland Tinsley.
Grace was a member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church and had been attending Hartford Christian Church as her health permitted. She had worked at Everley Drug Store for several years as a sales clerk before leaving to start a family. Grace loved to travel and had seen all 50 states. She enjoyed raising orchids and raised peacocks and was a wonderful cook. But most of all, she loved the Lord and her family deeply.
Aside from her parents, Grace is preceded in passing by her husband of 56 years, James Edward Minor, who passed in 2014; her brothers, Charles Tinsley and Lester Tinsley; and a great-grandchild, Phoenix Howard.
Grace is survived by her children, Edna May (Phillip) Nantz and James R. (Barbara) Minor; grandchildren Joey (Tammy) Minor, David (Athena) Minor, Natalie (Jason) Howard and Crissie (Rocky) Terrell; great-grandchildren Ike (Jessica) Minor, Ali (Cole Davis) Minor, Meghin (Tyler Turbeville) Martin, Garik Terrell, Myleigh Terrell, Xavier “Oz” Howard, Amanda (Nathan) Andersen, Courtney Klaas, Skyler Klaas and Hunter Klaas; great-great-grandchildren Tatum and Teagan Andersen and baby Eli Turbeville coming in May; and her brother, Harry D. Tinsley.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Parker officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mt. Hermon Cemetery Trust, P.O. Box 61, Hartford, KY 42347. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Minor. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Grace A. Tinsley Minor at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented