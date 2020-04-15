Grace E. Hillyard Blair, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, under the care of Heartford House/Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Grace Elizabeth Arflack on April 27, 1930, in Crittenden County to the late George and Deedee Brantly Arflack, Grace graduated from Mattoon High School in 1947. She was employed by S.W. Anderson, Danhauer Drugs, Dennis & Akers Drugs and Southern Optical and was owner of Grace’s Country Store. Grace was a member of Trinity UMC, where she attended the Upper Room Sunday School class and the Encouragers and Trinity Gals group. She also served as coordinator for Young at Heart and was the church financial secretary for many years. Grace loved her church and church family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blair also was preceded in death by her husband, Warren H. Blair; her first husband, George M. Hillyard; five brothers, Robert, Harold, Raymond, Edwin and George (GE) Arflack; four sisters, Pauline Mayes, Anestine Duvall, Virgie Reisinger and Jewell Arflack; and dear friend Colleen Ashby.
She is survived by her beloved children, Cindy Hillyard Dabbs of Owensboro, Jeffrey L. Hillyard of Evansville and Jerry L. Hillyard of Owensboro; stepdaughter Barbara Blair Brooks; granddaughter Kristin Hillyard Steeken (Andrew Tank); stepgranddaughter Holly Gibson of Florida; grandson Jonathon Heltsey of Hopkinsville; three stepgrandchildren, Anna M. Hall, Angie Blair and Warren Blair Brooks; great-grandchildren Sawyer and Sebastin Steeken, Addison, Callie and Jacob Gibson; three stepgreat-grandchildren; stepsister-in-law Rachel Arflack of Marion; and several beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Blair’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartford House/Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3410 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Grace may be left at www.glenncares.com.
