Grace Elizabeth Weishaar, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Hillcrest. Born July 11, 1929 in Grey Eagle, Minnesota to the late Walter and Merna McDaniel Scott, Grace was very active in her church and went on several mission trips. She enjoyed crafts and sewing and made several wedding dresses. Grace was employed at Alco as a store manager.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weishaar also was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Weishaar Sr. and a son, Edwin Weishaar Jr.
Survivors include her five chidren, Daniel W. Weishaar and wife Kattie, of Loveland, Colorado, Diana L. Sprigg, of Harrisville, Missouri, Joe A. Weishaar and wife Ann, of Alliance, Nebraska, Alan C. Weishaar and wife Sharon, of Whitesville, and Nancy E. Turner, of San Antonio, Texas; 13 grandchildren and a bunch of great-grandchildren; brothers Edwin, Everett, Charles and Scott; and sisters Alice, Childs and Karen Janes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with interment in Algona, Iowa.
