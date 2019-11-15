LYON COUNTY -- Grace Ellen Wathen Medley Ebelhar, 62, of Lyon County, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at the Heartford House.
Grace graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1974. After graduating from the University of Kentucky, she began her career in radiation therapy at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She went on to receive her master's degree from Louisiana State University. She spent 30 years in the healthcare profession as a radiation therapist and ended her career as a professor at Austin Peay State University. Grace enjoyed swimming, scuba diving and traveling. She was happiest when spending time with her family.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Benedict Francis Medley II and Thelma Grace Horn Medley. She is also preceded in death by a brother, John Mark Medley.
Grace is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Mark Ebelhar. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Ellen Medley Ebelhar of Owensboro and Emily Medley Ebelhar of St. Louis; sisters Mary Roberts (Ken) of Owensboro, Celeste Medley-Hood (Charlie) of Philpot and Winnie Foster (Joe) of Owensboro; sister-in-law Sue Hall (Wayne); and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Stephen Cathedral with the Rev. Patrick Reynolds officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Catholic Schools in memory of Grace Medley Ebelhar, 1524 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY, 42303.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Ebelhar. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Grace Medley Ebelhar at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented