GALLATIN, Tenn. — Grace Evelyn Husk, 89, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Mrs. Husk was born July 10, 1931, in Hancock County to the late Charles Moore and Eufala Bailey Moore.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Husk; son David Husk; brothers Theodore Moore, J. R. Moore, Herman Moore, Kenneth Moore and Gilbert Moore; and sisters Beulah Mae Morris and Gladys Poole.
She is survived by her children, Karen Shrode of Gallatin, Tennessee, Byron Husk (Josefa) of Owensboro and Mark Husk (Ann) of Paducah; daughter-in-law, Karen Husk of Lewisport; seven grandchildren, Amy Scott (Jeremy), Sara Shrode, Josiah Husk (Lauren), Stephen Husk (Kathleen), Matthew Husk (Andrea), Kevin Husk (Kendra) and Adam Husk (Bethany); and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Providence United Methodist Church, 7610 Short Station Road, Philpot, KY 42366 with Kevin Husk officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time of service Saturday at the church. Interment will follow the service at Providence United Methodist Cemetery with Matthew Husk, Logan Husk, Josiah Husk, Adam Husk, Stephen Husk and Rick Husk serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Bryce Roberts, 8006 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot, KY 42366.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.
