LIVERMORE — Grace Geraldine Boyd, 96, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb 11, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Grace Geraldine Gillette was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Zedic Louis and Stella Beatrice Bradshaw Gillette and was married to Shelby D. Boyd Oct. 10, 1942. Geraldine retired as a self-employed beautician and was a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. After her retirement, Geraldine helped to organize the Help Office in Livermore and ran the Livermore Library. She also enjoyed quilting and crocheting. In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Shelby Boyd, who died July 29, 1996.
Survivors include a daughter, Diana Boyd Brown of Livermore; two grandsons, Dr. Chris Brown (Debby) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Stephen Brown (Denise) of Murrels Inlet, South Carolina; and five great-grandchildren, Tristan Brown, Chase Brown, Molly Brown, Matthew Brown and Anna Grace Brown.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Clive Bell officiated. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore.
The Grace Geraldine Boyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
