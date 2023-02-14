LIVERMORE — Grace Geraldine Boyd, 96, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Grace Geraldine Gillette was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Livermore to the late Zedic Louis and Stella Beatrice Bradshaw Gillette and was married to Shelby D. Boyd Oct. 10, 1942. Geraldine retired as a self-employed beautician and was a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. After her retirement, Geraldine helped to organize the Help Office in Livermore and ran the Livermore Library. She also enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Shelby Boyd, who died July 29, 1996.
Survivors include a daughter, Diana Boyd Brown of Livermore; two grandsons, Dr. Chris Brown (Debby) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Stephen Brown (Denise) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; and five great-grandchildren, Tristan Brown, Chase Brown, Molly Brown, Matthew Brown, and Anna Grace Brown.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Geraldine’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Geraldine’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at noon Wednesday.
The Grace Geraldine Boyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
