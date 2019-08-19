RUSSELLVILLE -- Grace Marilyn Park Marksberry, 83 of Russellville, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her home. Marilyn was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Beaver Dam, the second daughter to Roscoe and Evelyn Park. She was a 1954 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. After working a few years in Louisville, she moved to Owensboro and worked a few years as a secretary.
Marilyn met and married Harvey Marksberry in 1961 and celebrated 57 years of marriage last November. After getting her young family off to a good start, Marilyn trained to become a nurse, and worked in the health profession. To assist her husband in his career, she spent the next number of years managing the home and raising her three sons. Her true devotion to family came later in life, when she became a loving caregiver for first, her mother and then, the past 17 years, for her sister.
She was raised in the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and for the past 36 years was a member of the Russellville United Methodist Temple.
Marilyn is survived by an only sister, June Park; her husband, Harvey Marksberry; three sons, Scott (Charlotte) Marksberry of Owensboro, Clint Marksberry of Russellville and Alan (Christy) Marksberry of Lexington. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Laura Grace and Carter Marksberry.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, 302 North Lafayette Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320, with Bro. Wayne Sayer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Marksberry's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Beaver Dam United Methodist Church.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Grace Marilyn Marksberry by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented