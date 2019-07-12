Grace Steele Howard, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her son's home in Greenwood, Indiana. Born June 30, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Samuel and Lula Whitworth Steele, Grace attended Owensboro Technical High School and was a faithful member of Hall Street Baptist Church. After getting married the day President Kennedy was assassinated, she worked as a secretary at General Electric for 17 years before having two sons. As a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, Grace was also a generous and compassionate person who cared deeply for all oppressed peoples. She loved dogs, knitting and traveling with her husband, especially to the mountains.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 55 years, Ed Howard; sons Gregory Steele Howard and wife Amber of Greenwood, Indiana, and Franklin Edward Howard and wife Aimee of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Lucas, Anna, Maggie, Kayla, Claire, Jack, Nick and Sophia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service for Grace Howard will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Father Tom Buckman officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon until time of service. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
