Gracie Elizabeth Foster, 14, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Aug. 29, 2008, in Owensboro to Barry Foster and Robin Clark. Gracie touched the lives of every person she met. She was beloved by all. Gracie radiated pure joy that could blind you. Her passions included spending time with family and friends and making TikTok videos and Snaps in the Sugar Shack. She loved to snuggle and play with her dogs, Riley Roo, Remy, Jessie, Luca, Nash, and Puppy. Gracie adored her nieces and nephews. She was an exceptional student and prided herself on good grades and was determined to be a veterinarian one day. Gracie’s loving spirit, fierce love, sassiness, and tender concern for those around her will be deeply missed. Her kind heart and infectious smile will live on in our hearts forever. Gracie’s trademark giggle will always be music to our ears.
Those who passed before Gracie and welcomed her into Heaven include her “Ninny,” Brenda Thomas; her “Nanny,” Holly Vineyard; her “Grands” and “Mammy,” William and Barbara Underwood; and her “grandma,” Daisy Culyer.
Gracie is survived by her parents, Robin Clark and Barry Foster, and her bonus mom, Heather Helmbrecht, and is tremendously missed by her siblings, Taylor Vineyard, Maddi Vines (Chan), Payton Foster (Kenneth O’Kelley), Morgan Foster, Joel Vines (Sydney Kirtley), Mackenzie Clark; her nephews and nieces, Kaydon Vineyard, Khloe Leach, Krislei Leach, Kacen Leach, Ellison O’Kelley; her grandparents, Bill and Ruth Vineyard, Darrell Foster, Bill Helmbrecht and Monica Barnes, her aunts and uncles, Chancely Quadri, Tracy and Pat Alvey, Michael and Kelly Vineyard, Jean Kelly, Becky Burns, Jackie and Steve Banes, Stevie and Tammy Underwood, Kathy and Rick Wells, Lori Helmbrecht and Billy Helmbrecht, and Tracey Culyer; her cousins and their children, Tyler and Karly Alvey, Ally and Luke Warford, Jordan and Bryce Smith, Rachel Vineyard, Hannah Johnson, Shelby and Heath Peach, Hannah Wells, Cody Underwood, Scotty Underwood, Shannon Underwood, Jane Hamilton and Rick Hamilton, John Foster and Brian Foster, Kyle Loring, Cory and Jen Loring, Sydney Chavez, Olivia Chavez, Cheyenne, Phoenix, Brooklyn Helmbrecht, Elijah Kalu, and Amir Quadri; as well as all of her beloved friends and classmates throughout the years.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Christ Community Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Gracie may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
