Gracie Jo "Sissy" Johnson, 11, of Philpot, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Gracie was born Feb. 17, 2008, to Joshua and Andrea Payne Johnson. Gracie was a fun and loving child with a contagious smile and boisterous laugh that always brightened the day of anyone she met. She loved it when her brother pushed her in her stroller and going on "bumpy" rides in the golf cart. Gracie attended Life Community Church and Country Heights Elementary School. Gracie enjoyed going to the beach, camping and being with family and friends.
Gracie was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Elizabeth Jackson, Pa-Paw Ricky Payne, Bobby Patton Sr., and Leo Payne; and great-uncle Donald E. Patton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Josh and Andrea "Andie" Johnson; brother Wyatt Johnson; grandparents Andrea and Terry Conder, Jan Payne, and Buddy and Nina Johnson; great-grandparents Adena Patton, Anna Payne, and Jeannie Allen; aunts and uncles, Adam Johnson (Monica), Heath Conder (Donna), Andrea Finley (Joe), Mary Shoup (Cody), Rebecca Kuder (Steven), Laura Roberts (Zach), Taylor Payne, and Tamika Payne, as well as a whole host of loving cousins.
Gracie's family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that were instrumental in her care, the staff at Country Heights, the staff at the Wendell Foster Center, Hospice of Western Kentucky, and Kristi Tapp at Family First Rehab.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wendell Foster Center.
The funeral service for Gracie will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences for the family of Gracie Jo Johnson may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
