Gracie Mae Reynolds, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Sherman and Leola Morris Loney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Reynolds; three daughters, Sharon, Brenda and Barbara Reynolds; and siblings Joe, Roy and Mary Ann Loney.
Survivors include three sons, Jimmy Reynolds (Bonnie), Michael Reynolds and Phillip Reynolds (Darlene); daughter Sandra Reynolds; nine grandchildren, Ashlie Reynolds, David Ray Lyons III, Jamie Sheriff, Jennifer Howard, Melissa Keiser, James Reynolds Jr., Tonya Reynolds, Joseph Dickens and Eric Masters; 14 great-grandchildren, Bailey, Casey, Carrie, Cali, Jamen, Nicholas, Shai, Noah, Aidan, Channing, Kiya, Ethan, Kelaya and Eric Jr.; eight great-great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kian, Shawn, Makaya, Aubree, Piper, Stella and Rowan; and a brother, Jimmy Loney.
Memorial visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Garden Grace Apartment Cafeteria, 2401 Friendship Drive, Owensboro. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Gracie Reynolds Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
